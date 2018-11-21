Home»world

British ‘spy charge’ academic jailed for life

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 12:44 PM

A British academic accused of spying in the United Arab Emirates has been sentenced to life imprisonment, his family spokeswoman said.

Matthew Hedges, 31, was sentenced when he appeared in court in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Nikita Bernardi, a representative for Mr Hedges’ family, said.

The Middle Eastern studies specialist from Durham University visited the country to research his PhD thesis and was arrested in Dubai Airport on May 5.

Matthew Hedges with his wife Daniela Tejada (Family handout)

At the last hearing, on October 24, a court-appointed lawyer maintained Mr Hedges’ innocence, arguing that the evidence brought forward – Mr Hedges’ notes from his PhD research – did not contain anything confidential, meaning the court should review it before passing judgment.

The court agreed and postponed the hearing until November 21.

Mr Hedges was released from detention on October 29 and had since been staying in Dubai, with an ankle bracelet monitoring his movements.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt, have both previously travelled to the UAE to make representations on Mr Hedges’ behalf.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Matthew HedgesUAE

Related Articles

Two jailed for smuggling migrants to UK in ‘extremely unsuitable’ boat

London Underground workers in pre-Christmas strike

Ikea to cut 350 UK jobs amid global transformation plans

British sprinter Nigel Levine banned for four years after positive drugs test

More in this Section

Fraudster who claimed £100,000 meant for Grenfell victims handed six-year term

Taliban deny involvement in Kabul bombing

Trump provides written responses to Mueller questions

‘Bali Nine’ drug smuggler released from Indonesian jail after nearly 14 years


Lifestyle

Setting stories in stone at UCC

Hurling and poetry: Ó Bhéal’s word-clash of the ash

A question of taste: Trick Mist

Muireann O’Connell on the inspiring families she met at Share A Dream

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »