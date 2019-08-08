British police officer stabbed in ‘frenzied’ machete attack will recover

A police officer in the UK who was stabbed a number of times in a “frenzied” machete attack is seriously injured but will recover, police said.

The patrol officer was stabbed about midnight on Thursday after attempting to stop a van in Leyton, east London.

The vehicle’s driver, aged in his 50s, failed to stop and then got out of the van and attacked the officer with the machete, police said.

The policeman, aged in his 30s, managed to use his Taser despite having been stabbed, with the attacker then arrested by another officer. A van, believed to have been driven by the attacker, is loaded at the scene (Henry Vaughan/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who described the attack as “frenzied and unprovoked”, said the officer is “seriously injured, but he will make a recovery”.

He is being treated for a wound to the side of his head, which requires stitches, and an injured hand from fending off the attacker.

As Mr Tucker was briefing journalists at Forest Gate Police station, the van which the officers had stopped was taken away on a flatbed truck for further forensic examination.

The driver, who did not require hospital treatment, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to an east London police station.

