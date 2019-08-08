News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British police officer stabbed in ‘frenzied’ machete attack will recover

British police officer stabbed in ‘frenzied’ machete attack will recover
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 08:35 AM

A police officer in the UK who was stabbed a number of times in a “frenzied” machete attack is seriously injured but will recover, police said.

The patrol officer was stabbed about midnight on Thursday after attempting to stop a van in Leyton, east London.

The vehicle’s driver, aged in his 50s, failed to stop and then got out of the van and attacked the officer with the machete, police said.

The policeman, aged in his 30s, managed to use his Taser despite having been stabbed, with the attacker then arrested by another officer.

A van, believed to have been driven by the attacker, is loaded at the scene (Henry Vaughan/PA)
A van, believed to have been driven by the attacker, is loaded at the scene (Henry Vaughan/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who described the attack as “frenzied and unprovoked”, said the officer is “seriously injured, but he will make a recovery”.

He is being treated for a wound to the side of his head, which requires stitches, and an injured hand from fending off the attacker.

As Mr Tucker was briefing journalists at Forest Gate Police station, the van which the officers had stopped was taken away on a flatbed truck for further forensic examination.

The driver, who did not require hospital treatment, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to an east London police station.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Malaysian police using recording of mother's voice in serach for Irish girl

More on this topic

Malaysian police using recording of mother's voice in serach for Irish girl Malaysian police using recording of mother's voice in serach for Irish girl

Footballer’s stunning goal appears to turn lights out in village hallFootballer’s stunning goal appears to turn lights out in village hall

IFA president calls for solution to lay-offs at Dawn MeatsIFA president calls for solution to lay-offs at Dawn Meats

Israeli army says body of soldier with stab wounds found in West BankIsraeli army says body of soldier with stab wounds found in West Bank

More in this Section

Venezuela halts talks with opposition in protest of US sanctionsVenezuela halts talks with opposition in protest of US sanctions

Top US diplomat for Latin America resigns amid disputes over immigration policyTop US diplomat for Latin America resigns amid disputes over immigration policy

Trump concludes visits to cities reeling from mass shootingsTrump concludes visits to cities reeling from mass shootings

Scientists believe there may be life on the Moon and it came from EarthScientists believe there may be life on the Moon and it came from Earth


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »