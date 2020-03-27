British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus; Experiencing mild symptoms

- Additional reporting by PA

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for the Coronavirus, Covid-19.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

In a video on his Twitter account, the Prime Minister confirmed the announcement.

Mr Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough.

He added: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.

A number of politicians took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister a full recovery.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott tweeted: “I don’t wish anyone ill.

"I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need.”

I don't wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need https://t.co/anDWB3m1xe — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 27, 2020

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “Please take good care PM @BorisJohnson. I wish you an easy recovery. Thank you for calling on your nation to follow @NHSuk’s guidance. Your leadership and commitment to beating the #coronavirus are key to saving lives in.”

Please take good care PM @BorisJohnson. I wish you an easy recovery. Thank you for calling on your nation to follow @NHSuk’s guidance. Your leadership and commitment to beating the #coronavirus are key to saving lives in 🇬🇧. Together! https://t.co/CvWfIULD2D March 27, 2020

