British passports without words 'European Union' issued despite Brexit delay

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 09:22 PM

British passports without the words "European Union" on the front cover have been issued despite the Brexit delay.

The burgundy passports were introduced from March 30, the day after Britain was expected to leave the EU.

Some passports including the words "European Union" will continue to be issued while the remaining stock is used up.

But those applying for a new travel document will not be able to choose between the two.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "Burgundy passports that no longer include the words European Union on the front cover were introduced from 30 March 2019.

In order to use leftover stock and achieve best value to the taxpayer, passports that include the words European Union will continue to be issued for a short period after this date.

"There will be no difference for British citizens whether they are using a passport that includes the words European Union, or a passport that does not.

"Both designs will be equally valid for travel."

The decision to remove the words was made in anticipation of Britain leaving the EU at the end of last month.

Dark blue passports are scheduled to be issued from the end of this year.

- PA

