British nurse, 36, put on ventilator after contracting Covid-19 dies

A 36-year-old nurse and mother-of-three who was put on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus has died in hospital.

A close friend of Areema Nasreen, who worked at Walsall Manor Hospital, paid tribute to her on social media as she confirmed she had lost her battle against the virus.

Fellow nurse Rubi Aktar said of her friend: “She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.

I am so broken that words can’t explain. I can’t believe I will not see your smile again

“I’m so grateful that I had the honour to call her my best friend, she saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw.

“I am so broken that words can’t explain. I can’t believe I will not see your smile again.”

Speaking early last week, Ms Nasreen’s sister Kazeema, who works as a healthcare assistant at the same hospital, told Sky News the family thinks she could have contracted Covid-19 “virtually anywhere”.

The 22-year-old said her normally fit and health sister, from Walsall, was on annual leave when she first started showing symptoms.