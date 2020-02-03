News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British Navy arrives in Belgium for war games

British Navy arrives in Belgium for war games
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 03:07 PM

Britain may have just left the European Union but the country’s Navy was the first to arrive for US-led war games over the next six months across Europe.

The Royal Navy was busy on Monday offloading heavy military vehicles in the Belgian port of Antwerp.

The vehicles will be involved in the Defender-Europe 2020 exercises, which will see the biggest deployment of US troops – some 20,000 personnel – to Europe in the last 25 years.

In all, around 37,000 soldiers from 18 countries, not all of whom are members of the Nato military alliance, will be taking part.

Heavy equipment and vehicles arrive from a British naval vessel taking part in US-led war games at the port of Antwerp (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Heavy equipment and vehicles arrive from a British naval vessel taking part in US-led war games at the port of Antwerp (Virginia Mayo/AP)

The war games are a test of the US military’s ability to pour thousands of troops and equipment into Europe alongside Nato allies and partners in times of crisis.

Many of the exercises will be held in countries neighbouring Russia, such as Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The bulk of the forces are deploying in February, with the main exercises taking place in April and May.

The manoeuvres wind up in August.

Some of the exercises will involve air-dropping soldiers to pre-positioned equipment or erecting temporary bridges for river crossings in combat-like conditions.

BelgiumNatoNavyRoyal NavyWar gamesTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

US election: What are the Iowa caucuses?US election: What are the Iowa caucuses?

Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace PrizeGreta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

'A freed terrorist strikes again' - London knife attack dominates UK front pages'A freed terrorist strikes again' - London knife attack dominates UK front pages

Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies at 100Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies at 100


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »