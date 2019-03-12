British MPs reject May’s revised Brexit deal by 391 votes to 242

Latest: British MPs have rejected Theresa May’s revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242, a majority of 149.

This evening's vote was the second time the British Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement has been decided on in the House of Commons.

Although the 149 margin was reduced from the record 230-vote defeat of the first “meaningful vote” in January, Mrs May was left far adrift from a majority with just 17 days to go to the scheduled date of Brexit on March 29.

The division list showed 235 Conservative MPs voted for the deal, three Labour and four independents.

It added 75 Conservative MPs voted against along with 238 Labour, 35 SNP, 11 Liberal Democrats, 10 DUP, four Plaid Cymru, 17 Independents and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

MPs are now due to vote tomorrow on whether they are willing for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on March 29.

If they reject no-deal as most Westminster observers expect, a third vote will follow – probably on Thursday – on authorising Mrs May to request an extension of the two-year Article 50 negotiation process.

It is expected that a plan for the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as well as the no-deal tariff schedule, will be published tomorrow morning.

An extension requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 remaining member states, and Mr Juncker has warned that it cannot stretch beyond May 23 unless the UK takes part in the European Parliament elections starting on that date.

European Commission president Mr Juncker had already warned that if MPs turned down the package agreed in Strasbourg on Monday, there would be “no third chance” to renegotiate.

Mrs May said that the choices facing the UK were “unenviable”, but because of the rejection of her deal, “they are choices that must be faced”.

She said she “profoundly regrets the decision this House has taken tonight” and that she continues to believe "that by far the best outcome is the UK leaves the European Union in orderly fashion with a deal".

“And that the deal we have negotiated is the best and indeed only deal available.”

British Prime Minister @theresa_may responds after her #brexit proposal is rejected pic.twitter.com/2De5Vzo2dM— RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 12, 2019

Mrs May stressed her responsibilities for Northern Ireland, where Stormont is still suspended.

She said: “I’m conscious of my duties as Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the potential damage to the union that leaving without a deal could do, when one part of our country is without a devolved government.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the Commons: “After three months of running down the clock the Prime Minister has, despite very extensive delays, achieved not a single change to the Withdrawal Agreement.

“Not one single word has changed. In terms of the substance, literally, nothing has changed.”

Responding to tonight's defeat for the British PM, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the impasse can only be solved by the UK.

In a tweet he said: "The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our “no-deal” preparations are now more important than ever before."

The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our “no-deal” preparations are now more important than ever before.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 12, 2019

The European Parliament's Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said that instead of taking back control, the UK "spiralled out of control".

He wrote on Twitter: "Brexit was about taking back control, instead the UK spiralled out of control. Only cross-party cooperation putting Country first, can end this mess. If this happens we will fully engage. #BrexitDeal".

Brexit was about taking back control, instead the UK spiralled out of control. Only cross-party cooperation putting Country first, can end this mess. If this happens we will fully engage. #BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/kseavUwYnp— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 12, 2019

PA & Digital Desk