British MP sorry for tweet telling constituent to ‘get a life’ over coronavirus sick pay

An MP has apologised for telling a constituent to “get a life” when she was questioned about the level of statutory sick pay available to coronavirus sufferers.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham said she was “in a state of distress” at the time she sent the message.

The Mid Derbyshire MP said she was responding to a message which “pushed me over the edge” but was “very sorry I reacted so hastily”.

Get a life — Pauline Latham (@Pauline_Latham) March 14, 2020

The Conservative MP was asked by Twitter user MHughes “is £94 a week SSP … enough to live on?”

“How could you manage on it?”

Ms Latham responded: “Get a life.”

But in a subsequent post, the MP said: “I must apologise for the Tweet to a constituent over the weekend.

“At the time, I was in Spain in a state of distress having just visited my brother who is suffering from acute dementia.

At this time of stress, I received a Tweet from what I perceived to be a keyboard warrior and it pushed me over the edge. I am very sorry I reacted so hastily. 2/2 — Pauline Latham (@Pauline_Latham) March 17, 2020

“Very sadly, we could not bring him home to the UK because of Coronavirus.

“At this time of stress, I received a Tweet from what I perceived to be a keyboard warrior and it pushed me over the edge.

“I am very sorry I reacted so hastily.”

The UK Government has come under pressure over the level of financial support available to workers who contract coronavirus or are required to self-isolate.

The current level of statutory sick pay is £94.25 a week.

