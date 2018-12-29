NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

British mother in court accused of murdering twins

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 11:35 AM

A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her twins.

Samantha Ford was arrested on Thursday after two young children were found at a house in Castle Drive, Margate, in the early hours of the morning, Kent Police said.

Dressed in a grey jumper, the 37-year-old appeared at Canterbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murdering Jake and Chloe Ford on December 26.

During the brief hearing, she was remanded in custody until Monday when she will appear at Maidstone Crown Court.

Less than an hour before the youngsters were found, Ford was involved in a car crash and taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Rail staff with pink vests deployed to manage football fans in UK

Officers visited the home over concerns for the welfare of its occupants, police said.

The children were taken to hospital but they were pronounced dead.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

CourtsKentMargate

Related Articles

History made as world’s rarest bird released into the wild

Three guilty of murder over Leicester shop explosion

Hundreds of abandoned 999 calls made to police on Christmas Day in the UK

Elon Musk asks judge to throw out diver’s lawsuit over Thai spat

More in this Section

Kevin Spacey asks to skip Massachusetts court appearance

Suspect in death of California officer arrested

Woman charged with murder after two children die in the UK

Two dead as roadside bomb hits tourist bus in Egypt


Lifestyle

How was it for you? Marjorie Brennan looks back on 2018

Party looks that have us all bewitched

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »