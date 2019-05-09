NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
British man jailed in Kenya for possessing bomb-making material

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 07:56 PM

A British man believed to be part of an extremist cell has been sentenced to four years in prison in Kenya for possession of bomb-making material.

Delivering the sentence in a Mombasa court, chief magistrate Evans Makori said he took into account the fact that Jermaine Grant had been in prison since his arrest in 2011. The prosecution wanted Grant to be jailed for seven years.

Grant is already serving a nine-year sentence for forging immigration documents and the four years will be added to his current sentence.

Jermaine Grant was jailed for being in possession of bomb-making material. (AP)

Grant is believed to be part of an al Shabab-linked cell that planned multiple attacks over Christmas in 2011 which were foiled by authorities.

Authorities say members of the cell include Samantha Lewthwaite, widow of Jermaine Lindsay, one of the bombers who killed 52 people on London’s transport system on July 7, 2005.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

KenyaTerrorism

