News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British-Iranian woman starts new hunger strike in Iran jail

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – the British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran on spying charges – has begun a new hunger strike, her husband has said.

Richard Ratcliffe said he had received a phone call from his wife to tell him she had informed the Iranian judiciary she had stopped taking food in protest at her “unfair imprisonment”.

Mr Ratcliffe said he would also not eat for the duration of her protest.

He said his wife’s decision followed the fifth birthday of their daughter, Gabriella, who has not been allowed to leave Iran following her mother’s arrest in 2016 and is living with her grandparents.

Richard Ratcliffe says he will not eat while his wife is on hunger strike (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Richard Ratcliffe says he will not eat while his wife is on hunger strike (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“This is something she had been threatening for a while,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

“Nazanin had vowed that if we passed Gabriella’s fifth birthday with her still inside, then she would do something – to mark to both governments that ‘enough is enough’. This really has gone on too long.

Mr Ratcliffe said his wife sounded “nervous, but calm” when she spoke to him from prison.

“Her demand from the strike, she said, is for unconditional release. She has long been eligible for it. I do not know the response from the Iranian authorities,” he said.

He said he had previously been planning a “small event” outside the Iranian embassy in London to mark Gabriella’s birthday.

azanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, holding her daughter Gabriella (The Free Nazanin campaign/PA)
azanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, holding her daughter Gabriella (The Free Nazanin campaign/PA)

“Given Nazanin’s decision, I will also begin a continual vigil in front of the Iranian embassy, perhaps occasionally joined by friends and family,” he said.

“During this vigil I will also not eat, and will continue this fast until such time as her hunger strike ends.

“I vowed last time that if she ever went on hunger strike again, we would not leave her to go through this ordeal alone.”

READ MORE

England's Duke of Kent ‘involved in car accident’

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested on April 3, 2016, at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport as she prepared to board a plane with Gabriella back to the UK after visiting relatives.

The 40-year-old is serving a five-year sentence in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt granted Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic protection in March, but Tehran refuses to acknowledge her dual nationality.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Will smartphone photography ever take the place of professional cameras?

YouTube star KSI: We don’t need record labels to release our music

Mark Ronson sorry for throwing up at Tom Cruise’s wedding

More than 100 gardaí committed breaches of discipline last year

IranNazanin Zaghari-RatcliffeRichard Ratcliffe

More in this Section

Police video shows man falling from Tulsa bridge after chase

Victims of Grenfell Tower tragedy remembered in silence two years on

UN says Ebola not yet a global emergency

Stop mistakenly using the c-word to say my name, Jeremy Hunt tells broadcasters


Lifestyle

What next for Madonna?

Lindsay Woods: 'My forgetfulness results in a new version of the Walk of Shame'

Deep freeze: Understanding the perma frost that is frozen shoulder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »