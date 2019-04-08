NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

British Government sets date for European elections in UK

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 07:13 PM

The British Government has tabled an order enabling elections to the European Parliament to be held in Britain if the country has not left the EU by the time they take place next month.

The Day of Poll Order sets the date for the elections on May 23, but the Cabinet Office said they would automatically be cancelled if the UK left before then.

The announcement comes as Theresa May prepares for talks on Tuesday with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and President Emmanuel Macron in Paris ahead of another crucial EU summit in Brussels the following day.

“It remains the Government’s intention to leave the EU before May 22, so that we do not need to participate in European parliamentary elections

The British Prime Minister has acknowledged that if the EU is to grant an extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process beyond Friday – the final day for calling the elections in the UK – the Government would have be prepared for the UK to take part in them.

However, a Cabinet Office spokesman said it was still the Government’s aim to leave with a deal before that became necessary.

“It remains the Government’s intention to leave the EU with a deal and pass the necessary legislation before May 22, so that we do not need to participate in European parliamentary elections,” the spokesman said.

“As a responsible Government today we have taken the necessary steps required by law should we have to participate.

“The Day of Poll Order provides returning officers with a date to hold potential European Parliamentary elections, but it does not make these elections inevitable as leaving the EU before the date of election automatically removes our obligation to take part.”

READ MORE

Cross-party Brexit talks resume ahead of crunch Brussels summit

- Press Association

More on this topic

Cross-party Brexit talks resume ahead of crunch Brussels summit

EU will not discuss post-Brexit relationship with UK until border issue resolved, says Barnier

Brexit: Will Britain be leaving the EU on Friday?

Karen Bradley lacks deep appreciation of Irish politics, says McDonald

KEYWORDS

European electionsEuropean ParliamentUKBrexit

More in this Section

Brexit: Will Britain be leaving the EU on Friday?

Mother spotted on Ibiza hen party jailed over 'widespread exaggeration and lies' in €2.9m botched surgery claim

More than 100 pesticides pollute Europe’s waterways, says study

Thousands displaced by fighting for Libya's capital, says UN


Lifestyle

Jeff Kinney holds a mirror up to childhood with Wimpy Kid series

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »