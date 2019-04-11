NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

British Government ‘halts planning for no-deal Brexit’

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 09:05 PM

The British Government is standing down emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit following the latest delay to Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, it has been reported.

The decision to halt no-deal operational planning by officials was taken at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, according to a leaked email seen by Sky News.

The email, which was said to have been sent to all civil servants in an unnamed “front line Brexit department”, says the suspension was taking place with “immediate effect”.

In common with the rest of government we have stood down our no-deal operational planning with immediate effect

Downing Street said departments were taking “sensible decisions” about the timing of their no-deal preparations following the agreement by EU leaders to extend the Article 50 withdrawal process to October 31.

However the move is likely to infuriate Tory Brexiteers already angry at the latest delay to Britain’s departure from the EU.

The British Government has committed £4 billion (€4.6bn) to no-deal preparations, but some MPs believe the six-month extension shows Theresa May was never prepared to countenance leaving without a deal.

According to Sky, the email said: “In common with the rest of government, we have stood down our no-deal operational planning with immediate effect.

Mark Sedwill chaired the meeting where no-deal preparations suspended (PA)

“This morning, at a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, we agreed that the objective is to ensure we wind down our no-deal planning in a careful, considered and orderly way.”

A Downing Street spokesman said: “As a responsible Government, we’ve been preparing for over two years to minimise any disruption in the event of no deal.

“In light of this week’s developments, departments will make sensible decisions about the timing and pace at which some of this work is progressing given that the date we leave the EU has changed, but we will absolutely continue to make all necessary preparations.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Airline and travel shares soar on Brexit extension; markets see UK still in EU still by end of year

Arlene Foster focuses on backstop concerns in talks with EU negotiator

Brexit talks with Labour will not continue ‘for the sake of it’, says No 10

May tells MPs it is their national duty to agree Brexit deal

KEYWORDS

Brexit

More in this Section

May tells MPs it is their national duty to agree Brexit deal

Prostate medicines linked to higher risk of type 2 diabetes, experts warn

Judge describes Julian Assange's defence as 'laughable' as he finds him guilty of breaching bail

Sudanese army arrests president and takes charge


Lifestyle

The best events and activities to keep the kids entertained over the Easter holidays

The world’s biggest Primark opens in Birmingham – 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

5 of the world’s best walking tours to try this spring

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »