British government considering move on workers’ rights to win Brexit deal support

Theresa May is considering backing calls by Labour MPs to safeguard workers’ rights after Brexit in order to try to get her controversial EU withdrawal deal through the Commons.

With time running out for the British Prime Minister to shore up support for her controversial exit plan, Government sources told the Press Association that supporting an opposition bid to enshrine EU standards was being considered.

The amendment would keep EU rules on pay and conditions, health and safety issues, plus environmental standards. Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions ( House of Commons/PA)

The move came after Mrs May suffered another embarrassing Commons defeat on her EU withdrawal agenda.

MPs insisted that if the British PM’s deal is voted down next Tuesday, she must set out a “Plan B” to Parliament within three sitting days.

The controversial decision by Commons Speaker John Bercow to allow a vote on the move provoked fury among many Tory MPs and led to calls for his resignation.

If we have a guarantee that works on workers' rights and conditions, that's significant

Labour MP John Mann, one of the people behind the amendment on workers’ rights, told the Daily Mirror that Government backing for the proposal could make the PM’s plan “more attractive”.

He said: “If we have a guarantee that works on workers’ rights and conditions, that’s significant.”

The comments came as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to say that a general election is the most “practical and democratic” way to “break the deadlock” in the Commons over Brexit.

Mr Corbyn will use a speech in Yorkshire on Thursday to repeat that Labour will vote down the PM’s Brexit deal.

He will say: “If the Government cannot pass its most important legislation, then there must be a general election at the earliest opportunity.

“To break the deadlock, an election is not only the most practical option, it is also the most democratic option.

“It would give the winning party a renewed mandate to negotiate a better deal for Britain and secure support for it in Parliament and across the country.”

If the Prime Minister's deal is defeated next week, will she do the right thing? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/lp96zxRNOP— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 9, 2019

The intervention comes in the wake of Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer telling the Commons that extending Article 50 – keeping Britain in the EU beyond the scheduled exit date of March 29 – “may well be inevitable now”.

He said the move may be needed because the Government had handled negotiations with the EU badly.

Meanwhile, Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe is expected to call on Mrs May to avoid a no-deal Brexit in talks at Downing Street on Thursday.

Following the recent conclusion of an EU-Japan free trade agreement, Mr Abe is expected to restate his country’s commitment to an ambitious post-Brexit bilateral arrangement with the UK.

Japan is the UK’s second-largest source of non-EU foreign direct investment and Britain’s largest export market outside the EU, US and China.

- Press Association