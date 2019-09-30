News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British Government and crossbench MPs ‘sickened’ by behaviour in parliament

British Government and crossbench MPs ‘sickened’ by behaviour in parliament
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 06:47 AM

MPs from the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Conservative parties, along with an independent, have lambasted the behaviour seen recently in Britain's House of Commons’ debates.

The British parliament was more than usually adversarial last week on its return after its proroguing was deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Amongst the many shouts and taunts that went around the chamber, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed fears that his use of words such as “traitor” and “betrayal” was dangerous in the current political climate.

MPs fighting back tears sharing stories about vitriolic abuse they and their families have faced

In a letter published in The Times on Monday, Lib Dem MP Luciana Berger, Conservative Paul Masterton, Rosie Duffield from the Labour Party and Stephen Lloyd, a former Lib Dem now sitting as an independent, said they felt “sickened” by what happened in parliament.

“MPs screaming at each other across the floor; a prime minister dismissing fears of violence; and MPs fighting back tears sharing stories about vitriolic abuse they and their families have faced.

“Our political system foments this frenzy, entrenching and encouraging overly tribal and partisan behaviour, which threatens our ability to work together,” they wrote.

The four MPs said they were adding their voices to those “from across the political divides calling for urgent change”.

Calling for calmer calmer heads, they said MPs needed to relearn debate as a way to build consensus, not to score political points.

The MPs said no one party was blameless and called for all sides to put aside tribalism to help the country “heal by example”.

The letter finished by saying: “There is no more important task.”

- Press Association

Boris JohnsonConservativeConservativesHouse of CommonsLabour PartyLiberal DemocratLuciana Berger

More in this Section

Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in north LondonMurder investigation launched after woman stabbed in north London

Hundreds turn out to pay tribute to former French president Jacques ChiracHundreds turn out to pay tribute to former French president Jacques Chirac

‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor

Pope Francis hits out at indifference to migrants and refugeesPope Francis hits out at indifference to migrants and refugees


Lifestyle

Ruth O’Connor catches up with Ireland’s most famous tailor, Louis Copeland, when he visits Cork to survey progress on the new Louis Copeland & Sons shop, which opens this month.Louis Copeland measuring up new Cork store

I was educated in Dublin where I studied marketing and design in Mountjoy Square but after I graduated, I took the decision to emigrate to Portugal for five years.You've Been Served: Nisea Doddy, head sommelier at The Shelbourne

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate! Overall, school was an amazing experience for me.School Daze with Nadia Forde: ‘I was quiet and studious’

We are all familiar with the names of the eight planets that orbit our sun (and poor old Pluto, which remains somewhat controversially re-classified as a dwarf planet).Sky Matters: Ireland has the chance to name a star and a planet - any ideas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »