British drug dealer jailed after own car’s dashcam recorded him selling drugs

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 02:55 PM

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught in the act by his own car’s dashboard camera.

Scott Curtis, 45, was recorded saying he sold “gear” as he conducted Class A drug deals from his yellow Ford Focus.

On Friday July 19, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told police caught Curtis throwing small bags of cocaine and heroin out of his car window after they pulled him over in September last year.

Officers found cannabis plants at his home during a search before they came across his car’s dashcam, which contained two hours of footage showing some of his latest drug deals.

In one scene he is seen polishing his car before answering his phone and being heard saying: “I don’t do Valium, gear I do,” and agrees the price “three for 25”.

The drug deal is then recorded in full view of the camera.

Curtis, from, Aberdare, South Wales, was jailed for two years and six months  after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine and possessing heroin with intent to supply and producing cannabis.

Detective Constable Steve Woolley from South Wales Police said: “Scott tried his best to get away with his crimes. He threw drugs from his vehicle and then claimed that it was all for own personal use.

“But when we played back his own dashcam footage, I don’t think he could quite believe it himself.

“Initially he replied no comment each time he was given the chance to explain what was going on, but so good was the case against him, he pleaded guilty to all charges and will spend a considerable time behind bars.”

- Press Association

