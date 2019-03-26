NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
British doctor feared dead after going missing in French Alps

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 04:28 PM

A British doctor is feared dead after he failed to return from a hike while on holiday in the French Alps.

Robert Bailey, 63, was last seen leaving for a walk in Les Houches, near Chamonix, on Friday.

The mountain rescue Gendarmerie at the ski resort have published a missing person’s notice which was shared on Twitter by the British Embassy.

Dr Bailey is a GP and senior partner at Minster Medical Practice in Peterborough.

A recorded message tells callers to the practice: “We are extremely saddened to advise that last Thursday Dr Bailey, who was on holiday in Chamonix, was involved in an accident.

“At present we have no further information.”

Robert Bailey is a GP in Peterborough (Foreign and Commonwealth Office/PA)

It goes on to tell patients that the practice “will be offering emergency appointments only” for the rest of the week.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are in contact with the French authorities concerning a missing British man, and are assisting his family.”

- Press Association

