British diplomat dies after contracting coronavirus

A British diplomat has died in Hungary after contracting coronavirus.
Steven Dick, 37, served as the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Budapest.
He died on Tuesday, the UK Foreign Office said.
Mr Dick’s parents, Steven and Carol Dick, said: “Steven was a much-loved son, grandson and nephew.
“He was kind, funny and generous. It was always his dream to work for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and he was very happy representing our country overseas.
“We are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this tragic time.”
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol.
“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”
