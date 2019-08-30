British couple return from holiday to find builders had botched home and slept in their beds

A group of builders took over a British couple's home and held parties, slept in their beds and subscribed to Sky TV while they were away on holiday.

Delia and Mick Cunningham were left devastated after they returned to their Northamptonshire home to find that rogue builders had not only botched their £34,000 renovations but had also been sleeping in their beds.

Mrs Cunningham told the Daily Mail that the men had also eaten all of the food from the fridge, kept a stash of cannabis and urinated on the outside walls of the property.

There were five empty bottles of vodka, cans of mouldy food and packaging, and dirty plates found in the kitchen. The fridge had been emptied and restocked with Polish food.

The couple, who had wanted to carry out large scale structural repairs so they could sell up and move to Anglesey to be nearer their son, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket following the damage to their home of 34 years.

Mrs Cunningham told the Daily Mail: "Obviously we told them to get out straight away. The place was a tip.

These two labourers...were living here and they didn't realise we would be back.

"The worst thing is they had been sleeping in our bed. They had used the food out the fridge and cupboard. We found cooked food in all the pots and pans and some was stored in the fridge, it was everywhere, even in the garden.

"...They just had no respect for the place. I couldn't believe the audacity of them."

Mick and Delia now face a further £34,000 bill to rectify the mistakes made by the builders, having originally been quoted £34,600 to replace the brickwork, fit new foundations, replace the guttering and insulate the walls by specialist firm Marek KBI Limited.