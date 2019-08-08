News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
British chief whip’s Twitter falls victim to hackers after bizarre cat tweet

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 07:27 PM

British chief whip Mark Spencer said his Twitter account has fallen victim to hackers after a bizarre tweet involving a cat and a cryptic message appeared on his profile.

Mr Spencer apologised after an image of a cat captioned with the words “NO NO NO NO NO NO” was posted from his account.

The picture was posted along with an unintelligible message which included a police emoji and an Italian flag.

Mark Spencer says his Twitter account was hacked (Twitter/PA)

The tweet has since been deleted, with Mr Spencer blaming hackers for the mishap.

The tweet came as others, including the Prime Minister, celebrated International Cat Day.

In a tweet, Boris Johnson wished Downing Street’s “chief mouser” Larry the cat a very happy International Cat Day.

The Labour Party also paid tribute to their feline friends with a tweet showing leader Jeremy Corbyn and his cat El Gato enjoying reading John Steinbeck’s The Grapes Of Wrath.

