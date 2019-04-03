NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

British army investigating after video of soldiers shooting Jeremy Corbyn image surfaces

Screenshot of soldiers firing side arms at an image of Jeremy Corbyn. Pic: Twitter
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 10:04 AM

The British army has confirmed it is investigating after a video was shared on social media showing soldiers shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Footage captured in Kabul, Afghanistan, shows personnel from 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment using the Islington North MP as target practice on a simulation range.

It is understood it was a non-lethal hardened wax substance aimed and fired at the image instead of metal bullets, with the incident taking place in the past few days.

An Army spokesman said it is aware of the video circulating on social media.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects. A full investigation has been launched," he added.

READ MORE

Rees-Mogg: Remainers have taken control of Brexit 'disenfranchising Leave voters'

More on this topic

Rees-Mogg: Remainers have taken control of Brexit 'disenfranchising Leave voters'

DUP accuses Theresa May of sub-contracting future of Brexit to Corbyn

‘The final humiliation’ – Papers have their say on May’s latest Brexit move

Pound falls as markets‘blasé’

More in this Section

Philippines seizes 757 tarantulas flown in from Poland

World’s largest amphibian goes on display at London Zoo

Brunei invokes laws allowing stoning for gay sex and adultery

Maduro loyalists strip Venezuela’s Juan Guaido of immunity


Lifestyle

The Skin Nerd: Exfoliation nation- no more need to grit and bear it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »