News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British Airways warns passengers of ‘knock-on’ impact after IT glitch

British Airways warns passengers of ‘knock-on’ impact after IT glitch
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 06:32 AM

British Airways warned of “knock-on” disruption as services return to normal on Thursday following an IT glitch which caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights.

And passengers face the threat of future disruption after British Airline Pilots Association members at BA voted on Wednesday to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Tens of thousands of passengers attempting to travel to or from Heathrow, Gatwick or London City were affected by the IT problem on Wednesday.

Some 117 flights due to depart or arrive at Heathrow were axed.

Our teams have been working tirelessly to get the vast majority of customers on their way, with most of our flights departing

BA could face a compensation bill in excess of £8m (€8.6m) if all those affected claim what they are entitled to under European Union rules.

The airline said in a statement on Wednesday night: “We have resolved the temporary systems issue from earlier today and apologised to customers who were affected.

“Any customers whose flights have been cancelled have either been rebooked or offered a refund.

“We plan to operate our normal schedule tomorrow, however there may be some knock-on disruption.

“We continue to ask customers to check ba.com before heading to the airport to get the latest status of their flight.”

The airline earlier said it appreciated “how frustrating their (customers’) experience has been” and said teams worked “tirelessly to get the vast majority” of travellers on their way.

There were long queues of passengers at Heathrow and error messages on the BA app as some services lagged more than five hours behind schedule.

The airline was forced to use back-up and manual systems in a bid to cope with the problem.

Darren Rowe, from the Cotswolds, said his 10.20am flight to Hamburg from Heathrow for business meetings was cancelled before “all chaos let loose”.

He said: “There were massive queues, it was queue here, queue there, nobody was saying anything. The lack of information was just pathetic.

“You’ve got young families in that queue, people going to weddings, birthdays, on business. They could have had somebody come around with water updating people about what was going on.”

BA’s IT problems come after it suffered a major computer failure over the spring bank holiday weekend in May 2017, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and costing owner AIG around £80 million.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Scientists believe there may be life on the Moon and it came from EarthScientists believe there may be life on the Moon and it came from Earth

Search for Irish girl missing in Malaysia enters fifth daySearch for Irish girl missing in Malaysia enters fifth day

BMW may have hit Chinese regulatory wall in e-car plan

Novartis hit after data probeNovartis hit after data probe

British AirwaysGatwick ExpressHeathrowLondon VictoriaSouthern trains

More in this Section

‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems

Labour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hintsLabour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hints

China warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handoverChina warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handover

Trump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unityTrump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unity


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »