News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smoke

British Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smoke
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 08:59 PM

A British Airways flight was reportedly evacuated after smoke filled the cabin minutes before it was due to land.

Passengers took to social media to share video and photos of the experience after a British Airways flight from London’s Heathrow landed at Valencia in Spain.

A spokesman for the airline said on Monday evening: “We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today.

“The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked.

“British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal.”

Gayle Fitzpatrick, from Glasgow, Scotland, who was on holiday with her husband Stephen, described the moment smoke entered the plane’s cabin.

She said: “It was very scary. The flight was just ending, and with 10 minutes to go the flight started descending rapidly as smoke started to fill the cabin.

“A detector was going off saying the cabin was filling with smoke. It was like a horrible white acrid smoke.

“There was chat it was an air conditioning unit. There were no communications from the crew, some of which started to wear full oxygen masks and protective fire wear.

“Eventually they managed to open the emergency doors and told us to go down the chutes.

“There were fire engines waiting and then we were all ushered into a bus then to the airport.

“We are still waiting to hear what happened. People were crying and hyperventilating. It was genuinely scary.”

She added: “We were not told it was an emergency until we had landed and they were trying to open the cabin doors for passengers to jump down the chutes.”

Mrs Fitzpatrick claimed passengers had been stuck at the airport for at least two hours “without any information at all”.

She said groups of people had since been told they could go and collect items from the plane.

Another passenger took to Twitter to share photos of the incident, saying: “terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

British Airways admits 185,000 more customers compromised in cyber attackBritish Airways admits 185,000 more customers compromised in cyber attack

British Airways owner IAG in line for Niki takeover, reports sayBritish Airways owner IAG in line for Niki takeover, reports say

BA IT failure: Everything you need to know about the rules on flights compensationBA IT failure: Everything you need to know about the rules on flights compensation

Passenger on BA flight said he had a bomb and 'everyone is going to die', says radio DJPassenger on BA flight said he had a bomb and 'everyone is going to die', says radio DJ

British AirwaysTOPIC: British Airways

More in this Section

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists sayOcean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say

Sturgeon: Conversations with Theresa May were soul destroyingSturgeon: Conversations with Theresa May were soul destroying

Heathrow strike suspended ahead of pay voteHeathrow strike suspended ahead of pay vote


Lifestyle

Like a lot of podcast genres — and browsing a bookshop — when it comes to book shows, it’s about finding what suits you.Podcast Corner: You’ve read the book... now hear it discussed

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now music festival

Seán Ó Ríordáin's diaries give an insight into the poet's isolation and illness, as well as politics, literature, and the social stigma of living with TB, writes Pet O'Connell.Behind the lines of Seán Ó Ríordáin: A poet’s isolation

I was recently contacted by a reader who wanted advice on how a possible move to contract work would affect their chances of buying their first home.Making Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »