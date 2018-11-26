British academic Matthew Hedges released from UAE jail after spy charge pardon

Update: British spy-accused academic Matthew Hedges has been freed from jail after being pardoned from his life sentence in the United Arab Emirates.

Officials there said the PhD student had admitted to being in MI6, a claim his family has denied, but released him as part of the country’s National Day pardons.

The 31-year-old, originally from Exeter, was arrested at Dubai Airport as he tried to leave the country on May 5.

Mr Hedges’ wife Daniela Tejada said news of the pardon brought her family’s “nightmare” to an end, and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt described it as “fantastic”.

At a news conference on Monday in Abu Dhabi, officials showed a video of Mr Hedges describing himself as a captain in MI6 during what appeared to be a court hearing. British academic Matthew Hedges with his wife Daniela Tejada (Daniela Tejada/PA)

An official told reporters at the press conference in Abu Dhabi that Mr Hedges was “100% a full-time secret service operative” who was in the country “to steal the UAE’s sensitive security national secrets for his paymasters”.

He said the Briton’s pardon came in response to a letter from his family appealing for clemency and due to the historical close ties between the UK and UAE.

“His Highness has decided to include Mr Matthew Hedges among the 785 prisoners released,” he said.

“Mr Hedges will be permitted to leave the country once all the formalities are complete.”

The UAE confirmed Mr Hedges’ release a short time later.