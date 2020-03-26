Britain's Prince Charles seen for first time since diagnosis

Britain's Prince Charles has been seen for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus.

Clarence House posted a video in their Instagram Stories of heir to throne Charles joining in with the round of applause for the NHS from Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Clarence House’s Instagram Story of of the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales joining in the national applause for the NHS workers battling (Clarence House/PA)

Charles, 71, clapped along as he stood indoors smartly dressed in an open necked shirt, and jacket with a handkerchief in his pocket.

Camilla, who is isolating from Charles because she does not have the Covid-19 illness, was also seen in separate footage clapping on her own as she looked out of an open window.