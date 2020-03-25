Britain's Prince Charles 'in good spirits' after testing positive for Covid-19

Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.

Charles, 71, is displaying “mild symptoms” but is in good health as he self isolates at home in Scotland, a spokesman said.

His wife, Camilla, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

In a statement, Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

Charles’s last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

On March 10, he was with Monaco’s head of state Prince Albert II, who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Charles is not believed to have shaken hands with Prince Albert but attended a roundtable meeting with him at the WaterAid Summit in London on that day.

Charles was pictured practising namastes instead of handshakes at his public events, including when the royals gathered for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 and a Prince’s Trust event on March 11.

#PrinceCharles has the perfect solution to avoiding shaking hands 🙏 with the #coronavirus outbreak raging ... pic.twitter.com/KVrt9MYFzn — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) March 11, 2020

A source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13.

A small number of people living and working at Birkhall are remaining at the residence and self-isolating.

The source said Charles and Camilla remained in good spirits, and the prince was up and about and not bedridden.

Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

Charles has spoken to his sons William and Harry, as well as the Queen.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024