News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Britain's Natural History Museum declares ‘planetary emergency’ over climate change

Britain's Natural History Museum declares ‘planetary emergency’ over climate change
By Press Association
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 05:21 PM

The Natural History Museum in the UK has declared a “planetary emergency” in response to humanity’s “destructive impact” on Earth.

The declaration coincides with this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the museum’s scientists are speaking on climate issues.

The museum has also launched what it calls a “bold new manifesto” aimed at creating “advocates for the planet”.

The Natural History Museum joins a growing number of arts and culture organisations, including the National Theatre, which declared a “climate emergency” in 2019.

The wide-ranging initiative includes plans to build a centre to store 80 million specimens, launch a scheme to tackle urban biodiversity loss and set carbon reduction targets.

The 11-year strategy was influenced by Sir David Attenborough’s quote: “The future of the natural world, on which we all depend, is in your hands.”

A new page on the Natural History Museum’s website sets out the things that can be done to combat “deforestation, exploitation, urbanisation and global warming”.

Museum director Sir Michael Dixon said: “We are facing a planetary emergency.

“Humanity’s future depends on the natural world, but we are not taking effective action to combat our destructive impact on the planet’s survival systems

Luke Jerram’s Gaia (The Trustees of the Museum/Natural History Museum/PA)
Luke Jerram’s Gaia (The Trustees of the Museum/Natural History Museum/PA)

“Climate change, biodiversity loss and extinctions, habitat destruction, pollution and deforestation are just some of the crises which all flow from unsustainable human activity.

“In this time of unprecedented threat, we need an unprecedented global response. Our strategy is built around our vision of a future where people and planet thrive.

“Our ethos is one of hope that by working together we can change the current path.”

Clare Matterson, the museum’s executive director of engagement, said: “An advocate for the planet is someone who can speak up for nature and is empowered to take action to protect it.

“From the children who visit our galleries to industry titans and international policy makers – we want to inspire, inform and empower everyone to make a difference for nature.

“We will do this through major new projects such as the UK-wide Urban Nature Project to tackle biodiversity loss across the country, create brand new galleries to engage our more than five million visitors who pass through our doors each year and build on our 20 million international reach and influence to speak up for the natural world with rigour and impact.”

More on this topic

Research predicts greater chances of hurricanes and more extreme colder weather in Ireland due to climate changeResearch predicts greater chances of hurricanes and more extreme colder weather in Ireland due to climate change

Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050

Climate change moment of crisis has come, warns AttenboroughClimate change moment of crisis has come, warns Attenborough

‘We have 12 years before runaway climate change’‘We have 12 years before runaway climate change’

climate changeNatural History MuseumTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Paw preference makes squirrels ‘less efficient at learning new tasks’Paw preference makes squirrels ‘less efficient at learning new tasks’

Cervical cancer ‘could be eliminated’ thanks to vaccine and better screeningCervical cancer ‘could be eliminated’ thanks to vaccine and better screening

Vice President Pence honours Martin Luther King Jr at church serviceVice President Pence honours Martin Luther King Jr at church service

Boy, three, killed in caravan fire in Wales as sibling left in critical conditionBoy, three, killed in caravan fire in Wales as sibling left in critical condition


Lifestyle

The Music Minds event in Co Clare provided interesting discussions and some great music, writes Ellie O’ByrneMusic Minds gets political in Co Clare

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Food blogger, Holly White

Eve Kelliher consults US decluttering guru Dana K. White who has advice on where to start if you’re aiming for interiors minimalism this year.Secret to decluttering success? Adjust to the life you're living now

Frank Keogh did not want to get a hearing aid. He was afraid that it would make him look old. But now, just several weeks after having one fitted, he says that he can’t do without it.Hearing tests: A word in your ear

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »