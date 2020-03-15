News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Britain's Health Minister speaks out after testing positive for Covid-19

Britain's Health Minister speaks out after testing positive for Covid-19
By Press Association
Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 08:35 AM

Britain's Health Minister Nadine Dorries said confirmation she had contracted the coronavirus was like “iced water trickling down my spine”.

Ms Dorries is self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and wrote in the Sunday Times of the news being a “game-changer” as she had not been abroad or come into contact with anyone who had.

The MP also wrote of her fears for her 84-year-old mother who “is not in the best of health”.

She wrote in the paper of her diagnosis: “I stopped listening for a second as the thought flew through my mind: my mum is going to get it and it’s my fault. I had brought Covid-19 home from Westminster and had unwittingly passed it on to her.

“It felt as though the clocks had stopped. I knew that everything was about to change and I wanted to hold time where it stood.”

She said her symptoms included a persistent cough, achy muscles and intermittent night sweats.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK. See story HEALTH Coronavirus. Infographic PA Graphics
Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK. See story HEALTH Coronavirus. Infographic PA Graphics

Ms Dorries, best known by many for her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, advised people to think of everything as being contaminated.

Every lift button, shopping-trolley handle, wait-button on a zebra crossing – and every cup in a cafe. Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Carry hand-sanitiser and use it over and over. Resist the urge to hug or shake hands with anyone.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

'We are equal to this challenge' - Micheál Martin hails 'inspirational' medical response to coronavirus

More on this topic

The UK front pages as Covid-19 puts pressure on NHS - and Boris JohnsonThe UK front pages as Covid-19 puts pressure on NHS - and Boris Johnson

'We are equal to this challenge' - Micheál Martin hails 'inspirational' medical response to coronavirus'We are equal to this challenge' - Micheál Martin hails 'inspirational' medical response to coronavirus

Coronavirus: Leave for Irish troops in Lebanon and Syria cancelled as borders closeCoronavirus: Leave for Irish troops in Lebanon and Syria cancelled as borders close

TD: US travel ban 'extreme but necessary' TD: US travel ban 'extreme but necessary'

coronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus