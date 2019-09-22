News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Britain's Foreign Secretary says Houthi rebels in Yemen attacking Saudi oil facilities is implausible

By Press Association
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 12:49 PM

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is implausible that attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities were launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The US has accused Iran of being behind the strikes, but Tehran has denied the claims.

Mr Raab told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I find it, from the information I’ve seen, entirely implausible and lacking in credibility to suggest that those attacks came from the Houthi rebels.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants to see tensions de-escalated in the region (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants to see tensions de-escalated in the region (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Raab added: “We will explain our position when the time is right.

“But, I think people would like us to have total clarity when we do that because that means the response can be as robust, and as widely supported as possible.

“We want to see de-escalation of the tensions in the region.

“We don’t want to see a military conflagration.

“I think it’s quite right that Saudi Arabia be able to defend itself from further attacks of that nature – which are outrageous.

“I hope that there will be a united international response on this.”

