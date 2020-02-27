News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Britain First leader Paul Golding denies terror charge

Britain First leader Paul Golding denies terror charge
By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 03:19 PM

The leader of far-right political group Britain First has denied a terror offence after refusing to give UK police access to his phone.

Paul Golding, 38, was charged under the Terrorism Act after he refused to give police the passcodes for a number of his electronic devices while entering the country last October.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, accompanied by 26 of his supporters, and denied a charge of willingly refusing to comply with a duty under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

The court heard Golding was stopped at Heathrow Terminal 4 on October 23 last year when he refused to give the passcodes.

Golding, of Hodder Bank, Stockport, was in the dock wearing a grey suit and red tie and waved as his supporters entered the public gallery.

Britain First leader Paul Golding (centre) is flanked by supporters (Victoria Jones/PA)
Britain First leader Paul Golding (centre) is flanked by supporters (Victoria Jones/PA)

As he entered his not guilty plea, he told the court: “I am a politician not a terrorist, I think this is a politically-motivated charge.”

Two uniformed police officers were in the court during the short hearing.

He will appear for trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 20.

The trial is expected to last half a day and will feature live evidence from two police officers involved in the stop.

Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act allows police to interrogate, search and detain anyone for up to six hours at UK ports.

It is designed to determine whether an individual is involved in the “commission, preparation or instigation” of acts of terrorism.

READ MORE

Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?

Britain FirstPaul GoldingTerrorism Act

More in this Section

Delhi riots leave dozens dead amid rising tensions over citizenship lawDelhi riots leave dozens dead amid rising tensions over citizenship law

Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?

Roman Polanski to skip ‘French Oscars’ amid protests following new rape claimRoman Polanski to skip ‘French Oscars’ amid protests following new rape claim

Police warn of potential crush at Greta Thunberg protest in EnglandPolice warn of potential crush at Greta Thunberg protest in England


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

From Bermuda shorts to romantic white dresses, Prudence Wade looks at the styles you’ll want to wear this season.7 of the biggest spring fashion trends fresh off the catwalk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »