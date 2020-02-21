News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Britain First leader Paul Golding charged under the Terrorism Act

Britain First leader Paul Golding charged under the Terrorism Act
Leader of far-right group Britain First, Paul Golding, appearing at at Folkestone Magistrates' Court, Kent Picture:PA
By Press Association
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 09:09 AM

The leader of far-right political group Britain First has been charged with an offence under the Terrorism Act after refusing to give British police access to his phone.

Paul Golding, 38, was stopped at Heathrow Airport, London in October on his way back from a trip to the Russian Parliament in Moscow by officers from London's Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

He refused to give the pin codes for a number of his electronic devices.

Golding was later charged with refusing to comply with a duty under Schedule 7 of the act.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court next Thursday, February 27.

In a statement Golding said he was not a terrorist and described the charges as “an abuse of legislation”.

Schedule 7 allows police to interrogate, search and detain anyone for up to six hours at UK ports.

It is designed to determine whether an individual is involved in the “commission, preparation or instigation” of acts of terrorism.

In 2017, after a revision of their hate speech policies, Twitter suspended the account of Golding along with the account of fellow Britain First party member, Jayda Fransen.

The official account of the British Political Party was also suspended.

The same year, the British Electoral Commission statutorily deregistered the political party.

In 2018, both Fransen and Golding were both found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment.

READ MORE

Key points of UK Government’s plans for points-based immigration system

More on this topic

Warning to not water down Windrush report branding British Home Office 'institutionally racist' Warning to not water down Windrush report branding British Home Office 'institutionally racist'

British backpacker Grace Millane’s mother tells killer of her tormentBritish backpacker Grace Millane’s mother tells killer of her torment

Tony Blair says all Labour leadership contenders ‘significant improvement’ on CorbynTony Blair says all Labour leadership contenders ‘significant improvement’ on Corbyn

Key points of UK Government’s plans for points-based immigration systemKey points of UK Government’s plans for points-based immigration system

CourtTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Second World War veteran, 102, ‘quite proud’ after fighting off burglarSecond World War veteran, 102, ‘quite proud’ after fighting off burglar

Hong Kong theatre group volunteers make homemade masks to combat coronavirusHong Kong theatre group volunteers make homemade masks to combat coronavirus

Morgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bnMorgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bn

Victoria’s Secret sale agreedVictoria’s Secret sale agreed


Lifestyle

March is the perfect time to take action when it comes to your lawn, writes Peter DowdallGrassroots campaign: Take action in your lawn

Robin Maharaj, director at Kilkenny Architectural Salvage and AntiquesRobin Maharaj: ‘If you take a longterm view you won’t go wrong’

Fond recollections of a legend, an industry titan comes to Cork, Grimes' new album impresses critics, and Cork French Film Festival announces its lineup, writes Des O'DriscollScene and Heard: ‘Fail we may, sail we must’

Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll picks his top gigs from the weekend's event, at venues around Cork City.Right Here, Right Now: this weekend's highlights

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »