Britain First leader Paul Golding charged under the Terrorism Act

The leader of far-right political group Britain First has been charged with an offence under the Terrorism Act after refusing to give British police access to his phone.

Paul Golding, 38, was stopped at Heathrow Airport, London in October on his way back from a trip to the Russian Parliament in Moscow by officers from London's Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

He refused to give the pin codes for a number of his electronic devices.

Golding was later charged with refusing to comply with a duty under Schedule 7 of the act.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court next Thursday, February 27.

In a statement Golding said he was not a terrorist and described the charges as “an abuse of legislation”.

Schedule 7 allows police to interrogate, search and detain anyone for up to six hours at UK ports.

It is designed to determine whether an individual is involved in the “commission, preparation or instigation” of acts of terrorism.

In 2017, after a revision of their hate speech policies, Twitter suspended the account of Golding along with the account of fellow Britain First party member, Jayda Fransen.

The official account of the British Political Party was also suspended.

The same year, the British Electoral Commission statutorily deregistered the political party.

In 2018, both Fransen and Golding were both found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment.