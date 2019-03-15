NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Brief court appearance for man accused over New Zealand mosques atrocity

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 11:54 PM

A man suspected in at least one of the shootings that killed at least 49 people at two mosques in New Zealand has appeared briefly in court.

Two armed guards brought Brenton Tarrant into court.

He showed no expression as District Court Judge Paul Kellar read one charge of murder to him.

The court appearance lasted only about a minute and he was led back out in handcuffs.

Police officers search the area near the Masjid Al Noor mosque (Mark Baker/AP)

He was ordered to return to court again April 5.

After Tarrant left, the judge said that while “there is one charge of murder brought at the moment, it is reasonable to assume that there will be others”.

The gunman posted a 74-page manifesto on social media in which he identified himself as Tarrant and said he was a 28-year-old Australian and white supremacist who was out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Radicalisation and the spread of hatred is a growing problem

'The most important thing is not to be afraid': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

Teenager jailed for making hoax bomb threat to thousands of schools

Video: Terror attack simulation played out at Dublin City University

KEYWORDS

New Zealand

More in this Section

Pilot of stricken Ethiopian plane ‘called in emergency soon after take-off’

Israel strikes 100 Hamas targets in Gaza after Tel Aviv rocket attack

Deadly terror attacks on places of worship over the last decade

How the New Zealand mosque shootings unfolded


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

Trend of the week: Paisley - boho’s favourite floral motif

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »