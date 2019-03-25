Brexit: What will MPs vote on tonight?

MPs in the UK will debate an amendable British Government motion on the Brexit deal on Monday, where they will have the chance to put their favoured outcomes to a vote.

It will be down to Speaker John Bercow which proposals are selected for a division. Votes are expected to start at around 10pm.

These are the amendments tabled by Monday morning:

Letwin

This cross-party plan, backed by Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve and Hilary Benn, seeks to pave the way for a series of “indicative votes” in the Commons on Wednesday, effectively taking control of the Brexit process out of the hands of the Government. MPs will vote on Brexit outcomes on Monday night (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)

Cooper

Labour MP Yvette Cooper’s amendment rejects a no-deal Brexit and demands the Government sets out by the end of Thursday how it will ensure the UK does not crash out of the EU on April 12 without a Withdrawal Agreement, if the PM’s plan is rejected again. Tory MPs Oliver Letwin and Dame Caroline Spelman are among the signatories.

Labour

Jeremy Corbyn’s party has tabled an amendment instructing the Government to provide parliamentary time this week so MPs can find a majority for an alternative to the PM’s Brexit plan. They say the other options could include Labour’s plan, a customs union, second referendum or a Common Market 2.0. Jeremy Corbyn wants parliamentary time for MPs to find a majority for an alternative to the PM’s Brexit plan (Jason Roberts/PA)

TIGs

The Independent Group are joined by Liberal Democrats and some Labour MPs in calling for the Prime Minister to immediately make the “necessary preparations” for a second referendum.

Beckett

Labour MP Margaret Beckett’s amendment seeks to make the Government move a motion on whether the Commons approves the UK leaving without a deal and on whether there should be an extension to Article 50 if Britain comes within seven days of crashing out.

Some MPs from across the Commons support calls for a second referendum (Yui Mok/PA)

Quince

Backed by prominent Brexiteers from across the House, Tory Will Quince’s amendment simply seeks to reaffirm Parliament’s “commitment to honour the result of the referendum that the UK should leave the European Union”.

Liberal Democrats

With support from members of the Independent Group, the Lib Dem amendment calls for a two-year extension to Article 50 to hold a second referendum on whether to leave the EU under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement or to stay a member.

- Press Association