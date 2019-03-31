Brexit: What happens next?

Theresa May is facing another turbulent week at Westminster after seeing her Brexit deal defeated for a third time in the Commons on Friday.

The situation remains fluid, but this is how events could pan out in the days and weeks ahead.

Monday, April 1: MPs take back control of Commons business from the Government for a second round of “indicative” votes on alternatives to the Prime Minister’s deal.

It could be the moment in which they start to whittle down the options to one or two proposals around which a majority of MPs could coalesce. MPs will hold a second round of indicative votes in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Tuesday, April 2: Theresa May chairs the weekly meeting of the Cabinet in Downing Street, providing an opportunity for senior ministers to take stock of the latest developments.

It could also be the first opportunity for Mrs May to bring back her deal for a fourth time if she thinks she has the numbers – and if Speaker John Bercow will let her.

Wednesday, April 3: Currently pencilled in for a third round of indicative votes in the Commons if Mrs May still has not got her deal through and there is no majority for any of the alternatives.

Thursday, April 4: By-election in Labour-held Newport West.

Wednesday, April 10: An emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels which will consider any request by Mrs May for a further extension to the Article 50 withdrawal period – which will mean the UK participating in European elections. EU leaders will hold an emergency Brexit summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Friday, April 12: The deadline for Mrs May to agree a way forward with the EU if she still has not got her deal through or see Britain leave in a no-deal Brexit.

Wednesday, May 22: Still Mrs May’s target date for leaving before the start of elections to the European Parliament, but only if she has a deal first.

