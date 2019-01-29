Brexit votes: How crucial day for future of the UK could unfold

Tuesday could prove pivotal in deciding whether the UK leaves the European Union in just 59 days’ time or has its departure date delayed.

The bland neutral motion presented by Theresa May will be brought to life by various amendments from backbench MPs – how many remains in the gift of Commons’ Speaker John Bercow.

Tuesday evening will be the crunch time. Depending on how many amendments get called the voting could, in theory at least, last until pretty late.

Here are some of the approximate times of events during the day:

0930: The Cabinet gathers in Downing Street for its regular Tuesday morning meeting. It is likely to last several hours and there could well be some very heated discussions. Commons Speaker John Bercow will reveal which amendments will be put to a vote on Tuesday morning (House of Commons/PA)

11:30: The amendments that have been chosen will be revealed around the time the Commons’ day begins.

1230-1245: The Brexit debate is due to start, running until 1900. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will open proceedings.

1830: Theresa May will close the debate with a speech from the despatch box.

1900: Voting will begin. It takes around 15 minutes to funnel MPs through the voting lobbies for each amendment so how long they take depends on how many Mr Bercow allows.

After the voting has finished: Mrs May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons.

