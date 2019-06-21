Brexit: The past seven days

After a series of votes at Westminster, we now know that either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will take the keys to Number 10 and attempt to get the UK out of the European Union.

– Days to go

132, if Brexit comes on the latest deadline of October 31.

– What happened this week?

Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt made it through to the final stage of the Tory leadership contest and will now face a ballot of the 160,000 party members to decide the next British prime minister. (PA Graphics)

– What happens next?

They will take part in a series of hustings events, with the announcement of the new leader expected in the week beginning July 22.

– Good week

Jeremy Hunt

He saw off the challenge of Michael Gove to secure his place on the Tory leadership ballot paper alongside frontrunner Mr Johnson.

– Bad week

Michael Gove

Lost out by just two votes in his bid to face arch-rival Mr Johnson in the run-off, with widespread speculation at Westminster that supporters of the former foreign secretary voted tactically for Mr Hunt.

– Quote of the week

Great to meet @MichelBarnier again in Brussels today to discuss the state of play with #Brexit. Full EU solidarity in place. Next up it’s the @EPP summit pic.twitter.com/lIyRh7Ps4x — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) June 20, 2019

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: “While I have endless patience, some of my colleagues have lost patience, quite frankly, with the UK, and there’s enormous hostility to any further extension.

“So, I think an extension could only really happen if it were to facilitate something like a general election in the UK or perhaps even something like a second referendum, if they decided to have one.”

– Tweet of the week

“There is nothing new because we repeat unanimously: there will be no renegotiation of the Withdrawal Agreement,” European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker sends a message to the Tory leadership candidates.

President @JunckerEU on common EU leaders position on Brexit: "There is nothing new because we repeat unanimously: there will be no renegotiation of the Withdrawal Agreement.” #Brexit #EUCO pic.twitter.com/08D4si0jmo — Pablo Pérez 🇪🇺 (@PabloPerezA) June 21, 2019

– Word of the week

Gatt 24 – the international rule that Mr Johnson says will allow the UK and EU to continue to trade under current arrangements until a new free-trade deal is agreed.

"No-deal means no-deal. It means there's a substantial change in the trading relationship with the EU"@bankofengland governor Mark Carney refutes Boris Johnson's claim that the UK could get a "standstill" on its current trade arrangements. Full interview at 0810 #r4Today pic.twitter.com/k4MGirrQQh — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) June 21, 2019

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was quick to reject the idea, saying: “Gatt applies if you have an agreement, not if you have decided not to have an agreement or have been unable to come to an agreement.”

