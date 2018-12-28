NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Brexit: the past seven days

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 01:25 PM

As the countdown continues to Brexit on March 29, here’s what been happening over the past week.

How many days to go: 91

What happened this week: Jeremy Corbyn wanted a recall of Parliament so MPs could vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Met Police chief Cressida Dick warned of the risk to public safety of a no-deal break.

What happens next: Ministers return to Westminster early from their Christmas break for a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss no deal planning.

Jeremy Corbyn has called for the recall of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Good week: Voters. A weary public was largely spared another week of Brexit wrangling by their politicians as most finally piped down for the festive season.

Bad week: Business. Another seven days gone and firms looking to plan ahead were still none the wiser as to what to expect after March 29.

Quote of the week: “Ghastly. What I minded were those pictures of the way he was holding the Prime Minister. I did not like that. When I used to go to the EU for meetings, I often had a terrible cold to insist that I didn’t get enveloped in a bear hug” – Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd on European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Tweet of the week:

Word of the week: Brexmas.

- Press Association


