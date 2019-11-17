News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»BREXIT

Brexit Secretary ‘dismayed’ by European Council president Donald Tusk

Brexit Secretary ‘dismayed’ by European Council president Donald Tusk
By Press Association
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 07:35 AM

The British Brexit Secretary has said he was “dismayed” by comments made about the UK by European Council president Donald Tusk.

Stephen Barclay was referring to a speech during the week in which Mr Tusk appeared to back Boris Johnson’s opponents ahead of the UK General Election by advising campaigners not to give up on stopping Brexit.

The outgoing president said the UK would become “an outsider, a second-rate player” after it left the EU, and said a friend who suggested it was “the real end of the British Empire” was probably right.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Mr Barclay said it was a “spirit of shared purpose” that enabled the UK to secure a deal, but he added: “I was dismayed, then, to see the comments of Donald Tusk – the outgoing President of the European Council – in his farewell speech on Wednesday evening.

He unequivocally revealed a desire to stop Brexit

“His disdain for Brexit is a badly kept secret. But at least no one can now be left in any doubt of his true motivations.

“He unequivocally revealed a desire to stop Brexit.”

Mr Tusk had said: “The UK election takes place in one month. Can things still be turned around? Hannah Arendt taught that things become irreversible only when people start to think so.

“So the only words that come to my mind today are simply: Don’t give up. In this match, we had added time, we are already in extra time, perhaps it will even go to penalties?”

Mr Barclay said the speech showed there was a “total disregard for democracy from some of those at the top of the EU machine”.

He added: “Indeed it insults the intelligence of 17.4 million leave voters to say that they did not know what they were voting for.”

More on this topic

Boris Johnson says his Brexit deal has backing of ‘all Tory election candidates’Boris Johnson says his Brexit deal has backing of ‘all Tory election candidates’

EU ready to negotiate trade deal once Brexit happens, incoming president saysEU ready to negotiate trade deal once Brexit happens, incoming president says

British-Irish Council to focus on BrexitBritish-Irish Council to focus on Brexit

Asda sales slide in UK as supermarket bosses blame Brexit concernsAsda sales slide in UK as supermarket bosses blame Brexit concerns

TOPIC: Brexit