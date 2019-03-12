Update: The Chief Whip of the DUP, Jeffrey Donaldson, says that his party has not come to a decision yet on new EU backstop measures.

“We will have to take time to study it and look at the legal consequences,” he told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We await the Attorney General’s response, we certainly need greater clarity.

“We will take our own counsel. His (Attorney General) interpretation is important, his role is to give the legal view. But in the end, we will take our own counsel and come to a decision.”

Mr Donaldson said he wants to see if the British Attorney General’s legal advice has changed from the position he took previously in relation to the backstop.

When asked if the vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons today should be deferred, Mr Donldson said “we could do with more time to come to a definitive agreement.”

Labour MP Owen Smith tweeted an image of the latest printed version of the Withdrawal Agreement alongside the one rejected by MPs in January.

He wrote: "The 'new' Withdrawal Agreement' is half the size of the 'old' one! Not a single word in it has changed... but they've pathetically altered the pagination to make it look different.

"The perfect symbol of Theresa May's contrick Brexit," he added.

👀 The ‘new’ Withdrawal Agreement’ is half the size of the ‘old’ one! Not a single word in it has changed...but they’ve pathetically altered the pagination to make it look different. The perfect symbol of Theresa May’s contrick Brexit Brexit. pic.twitter.com/rtKB3HBsdu — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) March 12, 2019

Conservative MP John Redwood says he still believes that the UK leaving the EU without an agreement on March 29th is the best option.

The withdrawal agreement is not the best option for the UK, he told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke. He believes that even if there is no deal when the UK leaves the EU there will not be a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Stressing that he was speaking in a personal capacity, not as a member of the European Research Group, Mr Redwood said that he would await the advice of the Attorney General along with the advice of the group’s own team of lawyers, led by Bill Cash.

The withdrawal agreement is wrong and leaves too much power in the hands of the EU and the European Court of Arbitration, he added.

Mr Redwood said his colleagues are very fair-minded and he is certain they “will stick to what they believe.”

If the withdrawal agreement has not changed it will be difficult to vote for, he said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs, said he had not decided which way he would vote on Mrs May's deal, but added "there must be a chance" of a further renegotiation with the EU.

"I would never take the EU saying 'there will be no change' at face value, because they said there would be no second round, and there has been," he said.

"Ultimately it has to be decided by the Council of Ministers. So I think this is closer to the deal, but if the Prime Minister was to ask for more, there must be a chance, yes.

"I don't operate on gut feeling. We've got to decide legally whether this works or not.

"We're [the ERG] a very collegiate body. We're not like the government, where the Prime Minister decides and then the whips go out and tell people what to do. We'll have a meeting at 6 o'clock and we will debate the issues surrounding this.

"I think on this issue, in reality, MPs will make up their own minds."

In a legal opinion, Lord Anderson QC, Jason Coppel QC and Sean Aughey said: "It is crystal clear that the measures do not alter the fundamental legal effect of the backstop, as previously and correctly explained by the Attorney General."

The advice, commissioned by the UK's People's Vote campaign for a second referendum, added: "The backstop will endure indefinitely, unless and until superseded by another agreement, save in the extreme and unlikely event that in future negotiations the EU acts in bad faith in rejecting the UK's demands."

Former British attorney general Dominic Grieve said: "I have had the chance to look at the document produced last night and I'm quite clear in my mind it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop in the event of a breakdown in negotiation; it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop at a time of its own choosing. The advice issued today from Lord Anderson, Jason Coppel and Sean Aughey reinforces my view.

"In Parliament today I will continue to argue that the agreement does not bear any relationship to what we were offered in the last referendum of 2016. It is significantly different and therefore it should go back to the people - they have a right to vote on this and decide whether to go ahead."

Earlier: Theresa May 'seems to fall short' of her promises, says Sammy Wilson

Sammy Wilson has said Theresa May's agreement with the EU from last night "seems to fall short" of what she had promised.

It comes after Mrs May returned from meeting EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker with what she insists are the “legally binding” changes to her Brexit deal that were requested by the UK Parliament.

Mr Wilson told a UK radio station, LBC: "We had made it quite clear we expected legally-binding changes which would ensure our government solely had control over any backstop, that those legally-binding changes would ensure that in the future arrangements with Europe we would have control over our trade, laws and money. And that those legally-binding changes would ensure the integrity of the union.

"I have got to say if you look at what the prime minister has said so far it seems to fall short of what she herself had promised."

"She is simply saying it reduces the chances of us being kept in the backstop.

Mr Wilson said he wanted listen to advice from the UK's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and the "best people" in order to give "due diligence" to what changes had been made before tonight's vote.

"But we want to hear the views of others," he said.

Earlier: DUP not averse to postponing today's vote, says Sammy Wilson

By Vivienne Clarke and Press Association

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson says his party is not averse to the postponement of today’s vote in the House of Commons about the withdrawal agreement.

“If the government wants full scrutiny and not to be accused of rail roading this through, then there is the option to put the vote off, we wouldn’t be averse to that,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Sammy Wilson

The DUP will listen to the British Attorney General’s advice, talk to colleagues across Northern Ireland, members of the Conservative Party and will also seek independent legal advice, he said.

“We will give it a fair hearing. All those things will go into the mix before making a decision.

.@duponline MPs will measure the latest text against the Brady amendment and the Prime Minister’s own commitments to the @HouseofCommons ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Nz2maXi4Vp — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) March 11, 2019

“We have set out our criteria to back any deal, if they are not met then we will vote against it.”

Mr Wilson said that the decision was not be the DUP’s responsibility alone. “At the end of the day it will be a collective decision.

“We have to gain control over our laws and trade, if the agreement doesn’t give us that then we won’t support any agreement.”

He added that it was reasonable for some to point out that today’s vote should be deferred “because there is so much to be examined.”

Tory pro-European Dominic Grieve said he would vote against the deal because it "bears no resemblance" to what was debated in the 2016 referendum, and that the "proper thing" to do was back a second people's vote.

The former UK attorney general told BBC Breakfast: "To drag the country out of the EU on these terms seems to me a very unsatisfactory and undemocratic thing to do.

"If the public want to leave on these terms... so be it. But for us to leave on these terms, which I have to say take us into a second-rate relationship for the future and one which I think will do this country economic harm, I am unwilling to do without the public confirming their view."

He added: "I'm not prepared to see someone sign off something which in my view is going to be very damaging for our country's future."

However, Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the latest deal is a "huge improvement" on the original one, adding that he is hopeful the DUP will support it and other MPs will follow.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I'm hoping that the DUP are looking at it, they haven't rejected it out of hand, they've said that they're going to consider what's happened and I think once they consider it I'm very hopeful that they will actually support the deal and I think if they do support the deal many of my colleagues in the Conservative party, ERG members and others, will be able to support the deal."

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of Brexiteer MPs, said the "Star Chamber" of lawyers was about to examine the deal.

"I'm not sure that the agreements with the EU are a major change, that they continue to be promises of goodwill, and we have heard what the Irish have to say," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"So my focus will be on whether the unilateral declaration is genuinely unilateral."

He added that "many Conservatives will be heavily influenced by the DUP's view".

Mr Rees-Mogg also said the process had been "desperately rushed" and called for the vote to be delayed until tomorrow to give more time to examine the documents.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "These changes were hard fought for. They preserve the UK's right to act unilaterally in our sovereign national interest. PM has listened to parliament's concerns so time to back to deal and avoid risk of customs union or no Brexit."

These changes were hard fought for. They preserve the UK’s right to act unilaterally in our sovereign national interest. PM has listened to parliament’s concerns so time to back to deal and avoid risk of customs union or no Brexit — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 12, 2019

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove said it was "make your mind up time" for MPs on the "new, improved deal".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We have an improvement on the Withdrawal Agreement that was presented to the House of Commons in January. That improvement ensures that we have additional legal weight behind our position.

"It also ensures that, as in any agreement or any contract, if it is the case that one side - in this case the EU - seeks to act in a way that is not in accordance with their commitments then we can go to court and we can win.

"We have also made a declaration as a nation that, should the EU behave in that way, that is exactly what we will do."

That declaration of intent has "political and legal standing", he added.

Rejecting the deal could result in Brexit being "delayed or diluted", he said in a message aimed at Tory Eurosceptics.