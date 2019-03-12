Brexit quotes of the day

"What we have secured is very clearly that the backstop cannot be indefinite. Cannot become permanent. It is only temporary. If it is the case that we were ever to get into the backstop. The legal instrument that we have agreed is an addition to the Withdrawal Agreement. It has the same legal status as the Withdrawal Agreement. It is legally binding. That is what Parliament asked us to secure and that is what we have secured" - The British Prime Minister in Strasbourg.

"There will be no new negotiations. It is this. In politics, sometimes you get a second chance. It is what we do with the second chance that counts. Because there will be no third chance" - Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president.

"Since her Brexit deal was so overwhelmingly rejected, the Prime Minister has recklessly run down the clock, failed to effectively negotiate with the EU and refused to find common ground for a deal Parliament could support. That's why MPs must reject this deal" - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, after the British Prime Minister returned from Strasbourg claiming "legally binding" changes to the Brexit deal.

"The Govt's Brexit fudge fools nobody. They can't reconcile the irreconcilable objectives of ditching Single Market & Customs Union... while keeping Irish border open & frictionless" - British Independent Group MP Chris Leslie.

"Midnight flits to Strasbourg and desperate late-night Commons statements underline the chaos into which Project Brexit has descended" - Britain's Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable.

"I hope common sense will prevail. We have done everything possible to reassure the United Kingdom. We look forward to a positive vote in the Commons" - Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament.

"Nothing has really changed since last November. We have the power to apply to an arbitration panel to leave the backstop, but not the right to leave by ourselves" - British Tory MP Damian Collins who says he will vote against the Government.