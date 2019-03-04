Brexit-proofing of agri-food sector stepped up

Brexit protection measures will be announced for the agri-food sector today as efforts continue to diversify Ireland’s trade with other countries.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will announce a series of agri-food trade missions across the globe while specialist staff will be put in embassies to help protect the €14bn export sector.

Heather Humphreys, the business minister, has also confirmed the Brexit emergency rescue fund for business is to be increased from €20m to €200m.

The announcements come as a special government meeting is led by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this evening in Farmleigh, Dublin, where ministers will discuss Brexit developments.

With just over three weeks to the Brexit deadline and fears Britain may crash out without a deal, the Government continues to step up efforts to provide buffers for trade.

Launching the first ever market access report today, Mr Creed will expand on efforts to access new markets for beef exports.

“This work has taken on an added urgency in the light of the challenge posed by Brexit. However, opening up new international markets to Irish food producers is a long term strategy and these new markets can take time to develop and grow,” Mr Creed will say.

Overall, agri-food exports to countries outside the EU have increased from around €2.7bn to €3.6bn in the period 2014 to 2018. The market access report shows that by the end of 2017, the total value of agri-food exports globally was €13.6bn and rising. Over €5bn of this goes to Britain. But the amount of Irish food going to other top alternative destinations is growing.

Ten out of the top 20 markets for Irish agri-food were non-EU markets. This includes countries as diverse as the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, the report reveals.

But the government believes even more can be gained from tapping into new markets.

Amid fears Irish exports to Britain could be hit with costly tariffs or restrictions with a disorderly Brexit, officials and Mr Creed are set to visit several new markets.

Agri-food trade missions will go to Turkey in early March, China in May, Japan and South Korea in June, and Algeria and Egypt in November.

Alongside the missions, four additional agricultural attachés will be appointed to new stategic posts in Irish embassies.

There are eight agricultural attaché posts in Irish embassies, including in Beijing and Washington DC. Numbers will be expanded to include Berlin, Tokyo, Seoul, and Mexico.