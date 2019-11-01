Brexit Party to fight every British seat unless PM drops Withdrawal Agreement

Nigel Farage has thrown down a challenge to Boris Johnson insisting that if the Prime Minister does not drop his EU Withdrawal Agreement and form a “Leave alliance” the Brexit Party will field a candidate in every seat in Britain.

Launching the party’s General Election campaign in Westminster, Mr Farage said that the PM’s deal did not represent Brexit.

Mr Farage said that if the Tories did not agree to an alliance and abandon the deal he would make sure every household in the country was made aware it was a “sell out” of Brexit.

The Brexit Party leader said that if Mr Johnson did not agree to his terms: “We will contest every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales.”

He added: “I say to Boris Johnson – drop the deal.”