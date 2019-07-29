News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Brexit Party bus left abandoned with doors open on Welsh road ‘had mechanical fault’

Brexit Party bus left abandoned with doors open on Welsh road ‘had mechanical fault’
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 11:32 AM

A Brexit Party bus has been towed after it was pictured empty with its doors open on the side of a road in Wales.

After pictures were shared on Twitter of the bus blocking a lay-by in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday night, some speculated it had been left there as a “bizarre publicity stunt”.

However, the party has confirmed that it suffered a mechanical failure.

BBC Wales journalist Sue Charles found the bus and was initially concerned it had been in an accident, but then saw it was abandoned.

“The doors were still open… it was at a right angle on a lay-by… it just looked very odd,” she told PA.

Haydn Rushworth, press officer for the Brexit Party in Wales, had been campaigning on the bus earlier on Saturday and explained there had been a “mechanical glitch” while the driver was travelling alone in the evening and had pulled over.

“It wasn’t a publicity stunt, no-one had hijacked it, it wasn’t Ukip stealing it and abandoning it,” he told PA.

“I’ve heard some great stories – unfortunately it was just a breakdown.

“It’s a terrific one for our opponents, I’m sure they could come up with some phenomenal metaphors… I’m not going to be the one that comes up with them.”

Mr Rushworth said he did not know where the driver was when the bus was pictured empty, but speculated that they had been searching for phone signal – and Ms Charles added she too had no service when she was by the bus.

Mr Rushworth explained the bus blocking the lay-by by saying they were “trying to turn around and it was a little tighter in the dark”.

“A combination of circumstances meant the bus has ended up looking abandoned in a weird spot,” he said.

Mr Rushworth said the bus was later towed to a garage in Cardiff and has since been fixed.

The Brexit Party have been campaigning in the area for the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, set to take place on August 1.

Brexit Party campaigner Richard Taylor said the bus had been on its way back to London “after the team had finished a full day of successful campaigning with a great response” when the breakdown happened.

READ MORE

UK Govt to spend £100m on Brexit ad campaign as Johnson steps up no-deal planning with Scotland visit

- Press Association

More on this topic

John Bruton: Boris Johnson more focused on Tory win in next election than BrexitJohn Bruton: Boris Johnson more focused on Tory win in next election than Brexit

UK Govt to spend £100m on Brexit ad campaign as Johnson steps up no-deal planning with Scotland visitUK Govt to spend £100m on Brexit ad campaign as Johnson steps up no-deal planning with Scotland visit

DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson defends UK's preparations for no-deal Brexit DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson defends UK's preparations for no-deal Brexit

UK and EU not ready for no-deal Brexit, British business group warnsUK and EU not ready for no-deal Brexit, British business group warns

BrexitbusWalespoliticsTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Johnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of OctoberJohnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of October

Top US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashesTop US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashes

Man trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UKMan trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UK

Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’


Lifestyle

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

Is Middle Child Syndrome really a thing? Or do we use it to explain human behaviour, asksStuck in the middle... Is Middle Child Syndrome really a thing?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »