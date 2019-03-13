Brexit latest: 'No deal better than bad deal, but we have a good deal,' says May

Update: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will be voting for her motion on a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked how she would vote tonight.

She said: “I will be voting for the motion in my name.”

Mrs May earlier defended her deal in the face of a hostile question from Tory backbencher John Baron.

Mr Baron (Basildon and Billericay) pushed Theresa May to back a no-deal Brexit, saying “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

Mrs May agreed no deal was better than a bad deal but insisted her deal was a good deal.

She said: “I want to leave the EU with a good deal – I believe we have a good deal.”

Earlier: Former Brexit minister confident UK will pass amendment which includes 'three safety nets'

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted an image of an amendment tabled by the party, which adds the option to revoke Article 50.

“Delighted to say ⁦@theSNP⁩ will be seeking to take no deal off the table in all circumstances and for the house to recognise we have the option to revoke article 50. We have a duty to protect Scottish jobs first and foremost.”

Conservative MP Nick Boles said that Mrs May’s Brexit deal had run into difficulties because the Prime Minister is a “control freak”.

Mr Boles told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Emma Barnett: “I think she is a control freak, bluntly. She doesn’t like to allow anybody else to have an input into the formation of the plan.

“She has her very clear red lines. She set them out ages ago. They’re much too constraining.

“We rushed into them without thinking about them. And she never actually took into account what were the views of the Parliament that she was going to have to get this deal through.

“She hasn’t allowed Parliament to explore what alternative compromises we might support. People keep saying there is no majority for any compromise. We don’t know that. We’ve never been allowed to debate and vote on anything other than her deal.”

Update: Tory former Brexit minister Steve Baker, who has tabled a “Malthouse Compromise” amendment to today’s motion with Tory colleagues which would seek extension of Article 50 until May 22, told the Press Association: “Today what I hope will happen is Members of Parliament rally behind this compromise we’ve tabled. Damian Green and Nicky Morgan have both put their names to it as well as myself and Jacob Rees-Mogg from the ‘Leave’ side. Today a Labour colleague has agreed to put her name to it as well.

“We think there is a majority for our compromise we’ve tabled – it seeks to throw three safety nets around leaving without a withdrawal agreement.

“I don’t really accept that there’s a cliff edge. I’ve had embassies tell us that there’s no such thing as no deal. The reason they say that is that there’s a web of contingency arrangements put in place to give us a standstill in arrangements till Christmas.

A pro-Brexit supporter takes part in a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London today.

“But I’m afraid at the moment, Members of Parliament, every time they take away our negotiating leverage, they leave the UK weaker and weaker and it’s very sad to watch.

“We need to decide that we’re leaving. The reason we voted against that agreement again last night is because it isn’t Brexit. It’s Brexit in name only. It would leave us in the dreadful position of being a regulatory satellite of the EU, and we’d rightly be punished at the ballot box.

“I’m very confident that there won’t be a general election. The reason for that is that we stood as Conservatives on a manifesto that those of us on the Eurosceptic side are trying to honour. You’d have to have a supermajority in the House of Commons or two no-confidence votes and I don’t think either of those will happen.”

Earlier: Boris Johnson claims EU will come up with 'real fix' for impasse 'at the end'

The UK's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson claimed the EU would come up with a new deal by March 29.

He told LBC Radio in London: "I covered a lot of EU summits, I have been to a lot of them in my time, I have seen how the EU works.

"The horses always change places in the final furlong, it's always at five minutes to midnight that the real deal is done.

"In Brussels, the real fix is always in at the end."

Mr Johnson said Theresa May's decision to give Tories a free vote on rejecting a no-deal Brexit was "absurd".

He said: "I think this is a fundamental matter of government policy, whether or not you are going to disable your negotiators by saying you are willing to walk away from the table or not.

"If you are not able to walk away from a negotiation, what is your negotiating leverage?"

Earlier: MPs to vote on blocking no-deal Brexit after May suffers humiliating defeat

British MPs are set to vote on whether to block a no-deal Brexit after Theresa May suffered a humiliating defeat as her EU Withdrawal Agreement was rejected by an overwhelming majority for the second time.

Conservative MPs will be given a free vote this evening on whether they are willing for the UK to leave the EU without a deal at the end of the month.

They will vote on a motion stating “this House declines to approve leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a framework on the future relationship on March 29”.

If MPs reject no-deal – as most Westminster observers expect – a third vote will follow tomorrow on whether to authorise Mrs May to request an extension of the two-year Article 50 negotiation process.

Members of the Malthouse Compromise group of Tories from both Leave and Remain wings immediately tabled an amendment proposing a “standstill” agreement lasting as late as the end of 2021, during which the UK would observe EU rules and pay into Brussels budgets while a full trade deal is negotiated. (PA Graphics)

Labour said allowing a free vote on no-deal showed Mrs May had “given up any pretence of leading the country”.

The DUP’s Ian Paisley said he would like to see a no-deal option left on the table, telling BBC Two’s Newsnight: “If you vote to remove this from the Prime Minister’s arsenal essentially she will have to blink again.”

And Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it would be “consistent for all of us in Government to leave no-deal on the table”.

Early today, the UK will publish further details of its own no-deal plans – including tariff rates for imports.

And the Cabinet is expected to meet in the morning, ahead of the Chancellor’s Spring Statement to the Commons on Wednesday afternoon. MPs in the Commons before the result on Tuesday night (UK Parliament/Mark Duffy)

It comes after MPs voted by 391 to 242 against the deal despite the British Prime Minister’s assurance new agreements reached with Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg would ensure the UK cannot be trapped in the controversial backstop arrangement indefinitely.

Although the 149 margin was reduced from the record 230-vote defeat of the first “meaningful vote” in January, Mrs May was left far adrift from a majority with just 17 days to go to the scheduled date of Brexit on March 29.

Some 75 Conservative MPs rebelled to vote against the deal, while just three Labour MPs and four independents joined the 235 Tories who backed it.

Battling with a croaky voice, Mrs May said she still believed leaving with a deal was the best option for Britain and “the deal we’ve negotiated is the best and indeed the only deal available”.

She told MPs: “Let me be clear. Voting against leaving without a deal and for an extension does not solve the problems we face. Theresa May said she still believed leaving with a deal was the best option for Britain (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

“The EU will want to know what use we mean to make of such an extension and this House will have to answer that question.

“Does it wish to revoke Article 50? Does it want to hold a second referendum? Or does it want to leave with a deal, but not this deal?

“These are unenviable choices. Thanks to the decision that the House has made this evening, they are choices that must now be faced.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would once more put forward its own proposal for a deal and repeated his demand for a general election.

“The Prime Minister has run down the clock and the clock has been run out on her,” Mr Corbyn said.

An extension of Article 50 requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 remaining member states and Mr Juncker has warned it cannot stretch beyond May 23 unless the UK takes part in the European Parliament elections starting on that date.

The European Commission president had already said if MPs turned down the package agreed in Strasbourg on Monday there would be “no third chance” to renegotiate.

Following the vote, a spokesman for European Council president Donald Tusk said the EU had done “all that is possible” to reach an agreement and would require “a credible justification” from the UK for any extension.

“It is difficult to see what more we can do,” he said.

- Press Association