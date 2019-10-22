Brexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s deal

Donald Tusk has reassured British MPs that a Brexit extension is still on the table as they prepare for a Commons showdown on Boris Johnson’s new deal.

Two crucial votes today will determine whether the British Prime Minister will be able to live up to his “do or die” commitment to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline.

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker had applied pressure on MPs with hints that Mr Johnson’s deal is the last and that any further delay may not be granted.

I am consulting EU leaders on how to respond to the British request for an Art. 50 extension. We should be ready for every scenario. But I made clear to PM @BorisJohnson: a no-deal #Brexit will never be our decision. My speech @Europarl_EN: https://t.co/TtYap11Cfl #EUCO — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 22, 2019

But European Council president Mr Tusk suggested another extension to Article 50 could be granted as he consults EU leaders over the requested delay and MPs prepare to debate the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

“It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British Parliament decides, or doesn’t decide,” he said in a speech at the council today.

“We should be ready for every scenario. But one thing must be clear: as I said to Prime Minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision.”

In a full report, he said: “When it comes to Brexit, the European Council endorsed the deal reached by our negotiator and Prime Minister Johnson’s government. As you know, it is based on the deal that we agreed with the previous government. The changes concern the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, formerly known as the backstop.

“Prime Minister Johnson’s acceptance to have customs checks at the points of entry into Northern Ireland will allow us to avoid border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and will ensure the integrity of the Single Market."

“The revised deal was possible and acceptable to the EU because: firstly, it had the support of Ireland; secondly, it had the support of the European Commission, ensuring that all our negotiating objectives were met; and thirdly, because it avoids a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

“On the Council side, we have just finalised the necessary steps for the EU’s approval, and the legal texts are now with you. The European Parliament has a role to play, and it is an important one.

“The situation is quite complex following events over the weekend in the UK, and the British request for an extension of the Article 50 process.

“I am consulting the leaders on how to react, and will decide in the coming days.”

My last words @Europarl_EN: Thank you for your responsible position on #Brexit and extension. After what I have heard in this chamber today, I have no doubt that we should treat the British request for extension in all seriousness. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 22, 2019

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, tweeted: “Before we give consent all problems faced by EU27 nationals in the UK need to be solved, including the threat of deportations for those who haven’t registered in time.

“We don’t want our EU citizens to become victims in another ‘Windrush’ scandal.”