NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Breast cancer cells can be forced to become ‘harmless’ fat cells, say scientists

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 05:58 PM

Breast cancer cells can be turned into harmless fat cells, early research suggests.

Scientists made the change by stepping in at a particular stage in tumour progression.

During this “window” cancer cells mimic a phase in embryonic development called “epithelial-mesenchymal transition” (EMT), which allows them to break away and spread around the body.

Left image shows untreated breast cancer cells (green) and fat cells (red). Right image shows (dark yellow) cancer cells that have converted into fat cells (Department of Biomedicine, University of Basel/PA)

Exposing human breast cancer cells transplanted into mice to two drugs while they were undergoing EMT caused them to change into fat cells.

One of the drugs was trametinib, a type of anti-cancer agent known as an MEK inhibitor, and the other was the diabetes drug rosiglitazone.

The effect was to suppress the growth of primary tumours in the mice and prevent cancer spread.

Lead researcher Professor Gerhard Christofori, from the University of Basel in Switzerland, said: “In future, this innovative therapeutic approach could be used in combination with conventional chemotherapy to suppress both primary tumour growth and the formation of deadly metastases (cancer spread).”

Forcing a critical mass of  cancerous cells to differentiate into fat cells could reduce  a tumour’s ability to resist chemotherapy, said the scientists, writing in the journal Cancer Cell.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Cancerhealth

More in this Section

Doubts raised over Macron letter to quell French yellow vest anger

After the Brexit vote: what happens next?

Filmmaker Jo Andres, wife of actor Steve Buscemi, dies at 64

Trump says US will hurt Turkey economically if it hits Kurds


Lifestyle

What is the McDonald’s diet featured on How To Lose Weight Well – and is it safe?

Critics’ Choice Awards: How to get the red carpet colour blocking look

Charlize Theron is right, motherhood IS hard – but here are the signs you’re doing OK as a mum

Oprah told Serena Williams ‘never let anyone dim your light’: Here’s how to follow that advice

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »