Brazil’s Space Research Institute finds more than 15,000 rain forest fires in 10 days

A fire in the Amazon last week.
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 09:44 PM

Fires are still breaking out in Brazil’s Amazon and Cerrado regions.

The country’s National Institute for Space Research published data today showing 7,457 fire alerts in the Amazon region and 8,012 in the Cerrado region in the first 10 days of September.

The number of fires in 2019 across Brazil has surpassed 100,000, which is about 45% more than during the same period a year ago.

The flames and smoke have disrupted life for many and attracted widespread attention in recent weeks.

The Amazon is considered particularly important for its absorption of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

AmazonrainforestBrazilCerradoenvironmentTOPIC: Climate change

