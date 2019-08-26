News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Brazil’s president hits out at G7 ‘colonialism’ and ‘attacks’ on Amazon

Brazil’s president hits out at G7 ‘colonialism’ and ‘attacks’ on Amazon
By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 03:37 PM

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has said a G7 agreement on fighting the Amazon fires treats the region like a colony.

The response came in a tweet Monday morning after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the Group of Seven had agreed on a 20 million US dollar firefighting fund as well as a long-term initiative to protect the rainforest.

Mr Bolsonaro tweeted: “We cannot accept that a president, Macron, makes ludicrous and unnecessary attacks on Amazonia, nor that he makes his intentions with an idea of an ‘alliance’ of G7 countries to save the Amazon, as if we were a colony or someone’s territory.”

At the same time, Mr Macron savaged the Brazilian president for “extraordinarily disrespectful comments” about his wife and reiterated that Mr Bolsonaro had lied about commitments to deforestation.

Mr Bolsonaro, in turn, said Macron’s “ludicrous and unnecessary attacks on the Amazon” were unacceptable and accused him of treating the region “as if we were a colony”.

Mr Macron also said on Monday that he was considering launching an international campaign to help sub-Saharan African countries fight fires raging in the area that are being compared to the Amazon rainforest fires.

French President Emmanuel Macron (Ian Langsdon/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (Ian Langsdon/AP)

Mr Macron tweeted from the Group of Seven summit: “The forest is also burning in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are studying the possibility of launching an initiative similar to what we just announced for the Amazon.”

Mr Macron said earlier on Monday that G7 nations are committing 20 million US dollars to countries in the Amazon region to help fight the fires and help with “re-forestation”.

Environmental groups have expressed concern about massive fires in African countries including Angola and DR Congo that are getting less attention than those in the Amazon, which have caused worldwide concern because of their potential impact on climate change.

- Press Association

More on this topic

G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires and repair damageG7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires and repair damage

Record number of rainforest fires a burning issue for us allRecord number of rainforest fires a burning issue for us all

Amazon forest on fire: A sad metaphor for our timesAmazon forest on fire: A sad metaphor for our times

Pope adds voice to concerns over fires in Amazon rainforestPope adds voice to concerns over fires in Amazon rainforest

BrazilTOPIC: Amazon Rainforest

More in this Section

Harvey Weinstein denies fresh charges of sexual assaultHarvey Weinstein denies fresh charges of sexual assault

Donald Trump skips section of G7 summit devoted to climate issuesDonald Trump skips section of G7 summit devoted to climate issues

Sturgeon insists ‘reckless’ Johnson ‘making it up as he goes along’ on BrexitSturgeon insists ‘reckless’ Johnson ‘making it up as he goes along’ on Brexit

Brussels fires warning shot at Boris Johnson over £39bn Brexit billBrussels fires warning shot at Boris Johnson over £39bn Brexit bill


Lifestyle

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex File: He’s more like a brother than a lover

Tim had popped the question during a weekend trip to Paris as they strolled along the Champs-Élysées.Wedding of the week: A day of global reunions for Aisling and Tim

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »