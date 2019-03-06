NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Brazil’s Bolsonaro provokes outrage after tweeting explicit Carnival video

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 04:39 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has caused outrage after sharing a video on Twitter that shows one man urinating on another.

Mr Bolsonaro made the post to criticise the country’s Carnival.

Carnival celebrations are divisive in Brazil (AP Photo/Diego Herculano)

READ MORE: Dead gardener suspected of planting bombs

Many conservatives in Latin America’s largest nation detest Carnival celebrations.

The president himself was one of the main targets of revellers’ mockery during Carnival.

Mr Bolsonaro’s post included video of a street party in which a man touches himself sexually and then lowers his head while another man urinates on him.

Mr Bolsonaro wrote: “I feel uncomfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth.”

By this morning, the tweet had garnered more than 35,000 comments. Many sharply criticised the decision to post the video.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fake food news is unwanted but serious distraction

Report: Suspect package at Glasgow University 'linked' to three London letter bombs

Westlife are set to release a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their reunion

British TV presenter Magenta Devine dies aged 61


KEYWORDS

CarnivalJair BolsonaroBrazil

More in this Section

Trump pledge undermined as US trade deficit widens

More British people now say EU citizens working in UK is ‘good thing’

Islamic State families surrender in Syria with anger and defiance

Putin urges stronger protection of Russian military secrets


Lifestyle

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

Don’t just ditch the chocolate: 11 positive food habits to pick up for lent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »