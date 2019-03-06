Brazil’s Bolsonaro provokes outrage after tweeting explicit Carnival video

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has caused outrage after sharing a video on Twitter that shows one man urinating on another.

Mr Bolsonaro made the post to criticise the country’s Carnival.

Carnival celebrations are divisive in Brazil (AP Photo/Diego Herculano)

READ MORE: Dead gardener suspected of planting bombs

Many conservatives in Latin America’s largest nation detest Carnival celebrations.

The president himself was one of the main targets of revellers’ mockery during Carnival.

Mr Bolsonaro’s post included video of a street party in which a man touches himself sexually and then lowers his head while another man urinates on him.

Mr Bolsonaro wrote: “I feel uncomfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth.”

By this morning, the tweet had garnered more than 35,000 comments. Many sharply criticised the decision to post the video.

- Press Association