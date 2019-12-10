News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Brazilian president calls activist Greta Thunberg a ‘brat’

Brazilian president calls activist Greta Thunberg a ‘brat’
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg a “brat” after she expressed concern about the killings of indigenous Brazilians in the Amazon.

Mr Bolsonaro questioned the coverage news media have given to the 16-year-old, who who on Sunday tweeted a link to a story about the murder of two indigenous people in Brazil’s Maranhao state.

“Greta said that the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon,” Mr Bolsonaro told a group of journalists.

“It’s impressive that the press is giving space to a brat like that,” he added, using the Portuguese word word ”pirralha”.

Following his comments, Greta changed the bio on her Twitter profile to say “Pirralha”.

(Greta Thunberg/Twitter/PA)
(Greta Thunberg/Twitter/PA)

She became a symbol for youth demanding radical change to confront climate change when she sparked global school strikes.

Her comments about the deaths of the indigenous people came as the UN was hosting its international climate change conference, where Brazil’s environmental policies have been the subject of criticism.

Deforestation of its Amazon rose nearly 30% in the 12 months to July.

“Indigenous people are being literally murdered for trying to protect the forrest from illegal deforestation,” she tweeted. “Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this.”

READ MORE

Extinction Rebellion protesters target UK Conservative election bus

More on this topic

Number of fish kills expected to increase because of climate changeNumber of fish kills expected to increase because of climate change

Michael Bloomberg says next US president should scrap all fossil fuel subsidiesMichael Bloomberg says next US president should scrap all fossil fuel subsidies

Ireland among worst-performing European countries for climate action, says German NGO reportIreland among worst-performing European countries for climate action, says German NGO report

Water supplies for 1.9 billion at risk due to climate change, study showsWater supplies for 1.9 billion at risk due to climate change, study shows

AmazonClimateGreta ThunbergJair BolsonaroTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Extinction Rebellion protesters target UK Conservative election busExtinction Rebellion protesters target UK Conservative election bus

Donald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe reportDonald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe report

Emmanuel Macron urges EU to move quickly on Brexit talks after UK electionEmmanuel Macron urges EU to move quickly on Brexit talks after UK election

Glasgow bin lorry crash: Bid to make bus firm pay costs dismissed by judgeGlasgow bin lorry crash: Bid to make bus firm pay costs dismissed by judge


Lifestyle

Is it really faster to fly? These environmentally-friendly trips dispel that myth, says Sarah Marshall.5 European journeys which are surprisingly quicker by train

It’s set to be unisex and will hopefully feature more clothes you can wear outside the gym.Everything we want to see from Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection

The mother-of-three speaks to Liz Connor about the recipe for getting the perfect night’s rest.Christine McGuinness on how to get kids to sleep on Christmas Eve

Carol O’Callaghan gets top expert tips on how to lay and decorate a glorious Christmas dinner table, creating a festive but stylish look to wow your visitors.Your go-to guide to laying the perfect Christmas table

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »